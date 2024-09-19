Eastbound I-8 to temporarily close Saturday for funeral procession of fallen San Diego Police officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 8 are set to temporarily close Saturday morning for the funeral procession of a San Diego Police officer killed in a crash.

According to Caltrans, the below roads will be closed on September 21 from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. for the funeral procession of Officer Austin Machitar, who died in a fiery crash.



Eastbound I-8 at Interstate 15 (I-15)

Southbound I-15 to eastbound/westbound I-8

Northbound I-15 to eastbound I-8

Eastbound I-8 off-ramp to Mission Gorge Road/Fairmount Avenue

Southbound State Route 125 (SR-125) to eastbound I-8

Northbound SR-125 to eastbound I-8

Southbound State Route 67 to eastbound I-8

The procession will begin on eastbound I-8 at I-805. The procession will then move along I-8 to Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

"Motorists may follow the procession but are encouraged to take alternate routes. No vehicles will be allowed to enter or pass the procession. All lanes will reopen as the procession moves east," the agency added.