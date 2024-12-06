East County Transitional Living Center holds event to highlight resources to help locals in need

'Lifechanging,' is the word some people described the East County Transitional Living Center to them. The Taste of TLC holiday event Thursday night showcased the many programs and services they offer to help individuals and families across the county.

Vanessa Rodriguez works as a community engagement manager with the El Cajon-based nonprofit group that provides shelter, skills, and work therapy to help those who need it. Each of her tattoos has a story.

“I was going through a pain time when I was younger."

But she also says everyone who comes to ECTLC do too.

“When they get here we're not home girls yet, but we're friends," she says. "I can help you. Let me help you -- one day at a time, one step at a time."

But Rodriguez’s experience with the center goes deeper as she was given a chance to change her life around as well.

"I was homeless with my son," she tells me. "I was so scared that they weren't going to take me in. But as soon as I got here, everybody was loving and it was different. I got a room, they gave me a full room with two beds, a bathroom and all that."

Less of a transition for her and more of an overall transformation for Rodriguez.

"So when I come here, everything changed, I started going to bible studies, parenting classes, life skill classes."

And that’s what she says the Taste of TLC was all about. From learning just how many ways to how many resources the center can offer and just how much of a difference the center can be for everyone. And no matter how tough the journey may be, there was a support system every step of the way.

"So it was very hard, but it was totally doable with the community here that comes alongside you."