Early voters now have 39 vote centers across the County to choose from

The centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Nov. 2, more than 200 locations will be open during the same hours through Nov. 4.

Vote centers have replaced polling places and provide multiple services, such as allowing for in-person voting or dropping off ballots, voting using an accessible ballot marking device, receiving assistance in multiple languages and registering to vote or updating voter registration to vote the same day.

County staff remind the public that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is illegal.

For people who still want to register to vote, they can also visit the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office in Kearny Mesa to provisionally register between Saturday and Nov. 5.

Voters can check whether they are registered here.

Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Early voting has begun, with mail-in ballots already sent to every registered voter. The registrar's office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can also vote early in person there.

On Nov. 5, Election Day, all vote centers and ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of the locations of official ballot drop boxes and voting centers can be found here.

