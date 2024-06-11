Early morning standoff in North Park leads to arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A standoff in North Park ended with a person's arrest early Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It happened on Alabama Street, just south of University Avenue.

SDPD officers first arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Monday; they were responding to a call regarding a domestic incident.

SWAT fired flash bangs and even deployed robots and drones inside.

At this point, there's no word on if there were any injuries.

No other details have been released as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.