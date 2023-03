SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A gas station by the Embarcadero was closed Sunday after a crash caused a fire at the business.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Pacific Highway.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency and had a seizure. The driver then slammed into a gas pump, sparking the fire.

Dozens of firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

It's unclear at this point when the gas station will open.