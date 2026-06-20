E-bike rider critically injured in Clairemont Mesa traffic collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 23-year-old man riding an E-bicycle sustained critical injuries Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.

Officers responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday to the 5800 block of Balboa Avenue to reports of a traffic collision involving a Troxus Lynx e-bike and a 2024 black Ford Lightning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that e-bike rider was traveling westbound before making a left in the turning lane, while the Ford drove eastbound.

Police said the bicyclist turned left, directly in front of the Ford, causing the driver to strike the right side of the bicyclist with the front of their vehicle.

The bicyclist suffered multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a stretched vestibular artery, police said.

Alcohol or drugs were not determining factors leading to the crash, and detectives assigned to the SDPD's Traffic Division assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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