Police: Driving instructor arrested after allegedly molesting, filming students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driving school instructor was arrested after allegedly molesting and secretly filming students, according to San Diego Police.

According to police, the assaults happened during driving lessons while the instructor was secretly recording his young victims.

Richard “Joseph” Banks, 50, was arrested Thursday and booked into jail for child abuse and molestation, sexual battery, possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, and installation and use of a surreptitious recording device.

Banks was an instructor for American Driving School based in El Cajon when he committed the acts, police said.

Investigators said he sexually assaulted and molested female students during driving lessons.

“While investigating these allegations, detectives learned Banks was using secret cameras hidden in the instructional car to record his students' private areas during lessons. Most of these students were teenage girls under the age of 18.”

Anyone who believes they might be a victim in the case or with additional information about the incidents is asked to call San Diego Police at 858-538-8026 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.