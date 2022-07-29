Watch Now
Driver veers off I-15, dies after hitting box truck on shoulder

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 29, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver who lost control on Interstate 15 near Friars Road struck a box truck and died in the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 25-year-old Spring Valley man was fixing a flat tire on a Chevrolet box truck on the right shoulder of north I-15 when a 27-year-old man in a Toyota sedan veered off the roadway and struck the truck around 1:10 a.m., according to the CHP.

"The Chevrolet was pushed forward and struck the male outside of the vehicle," said Jesse Matias, a public information officer for the CHP.

The 27-year-old, a man from San Diego, suffered serious injuries and was trapped in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The 25-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their names were withheld.

Several lanes of I-15 were impacted as CHP investigators worked the scene. The freeway was opened around 4 a.m.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident. The accident was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
