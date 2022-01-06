Driver takes San Diego Police on slow-speed chase through North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A slow-speed police pursuit took several San Diego Police vehicles through the North Park neighborhood on Thursday, before the driver was arrested.

San Diego Police said an officer spotted an erratic driver at about 6:30 a.m. near 32nd St. and Iowa St. in Normal Heights. After the driver refused to stop, a pursuit began and police tried to deploy a spike strip unsuccessfully.

Police pursued the blue BMW sedan at slow speeds, less than 5 mph, down various streets in North Park as the vehicle dragged the spike strip from behind. At least a dozen police vehicles could be seen from Sky10 overhead during the pursuit:

Despite having punctured tires, the vehicle continued for about an hour through the area until the driver surrendered to police at Pershing and Myrtle Avenues.

The driver was arrested, but SDPD did not detail the charges are release the driver's identity.

No one was injured and no collisions were reported due to the pursuit. It wasn't clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.