Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Driver sought in fatal Fairmount Park hit-run

San Diego Police
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
San Diego Police
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:48:35-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators Monday sought to identify and locate a motorist who fled following a fatal weekend traffic crash in a Fairmount Park- area neighborhood.

The victim, described only as male, was found lying mortally injured in the roadway at Trailing Drive and Tulip Street about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers documenting the scene of the fatality found evidence that the victim had been "involved in a traffic collision," SDPD officer Sarah Foster said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!