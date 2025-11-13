Driver of truck rescued after accident in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The driver of a truck was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The accident happened shortly after 10:26 a.m. on Mercy Road near the 9300 block, fire officials said. When crews arrived, they found San Diego Police already on scene with a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the center divider.

Fire officials say the driver was trapped inside the truck due to extensive front-end damage. Fire crews worked to get the driver out, and they were taken to a local hospital around 11:05 a.m.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

