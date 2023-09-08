Driver dies in Mission Point rollover crash, van hits parked cars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a person died in a rollover crash on Mission Boulevard as their vehicle collided with at least two parked cars.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on the boulevard's 2600 block. Officers believe the Ford van was traveling east fast on San Diego Place in the Mission Point area moments before the crash.

Officers say the van hit a curb and tree "for an unknown reason," launching it into the air. It landed in the vicinity of a parking lot, hitting at least two other cars in the process.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and police pronounced them dead at the scene. Police believe the driver was a man, but as of 3:30 p.m. the body was still trapped in the crushed van.

Witnesses ran to help the driver, but officers say nothing could be done to save them.

Several dozen people couldn't get into their cars and out of the parking lot nearby where the vehicle landed as police investigated the crash.

SDPD kept Mission Point closed as it worked to clear the crash.

An ABC 10News photojournalist at the scene noticed debris from the van and cars scattered in the area.