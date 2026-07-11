Driver arrested after alleged road-rage shooting leaves woman hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident on a San Diego freeway, leading to the alleged shooter's arrest a day later, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when the driver of a black 2025 Ford Explorer on the transition ramp from eastbound SR-52 to southbound I-15 became involved in a lane dispute with the driver of a gray Volkswagen Passat, according to Officer Jared Grieshaber of the California Highway Patrol.

"The Ford Explorer was occupied by two adult women and a 7-year-old child when the suspect in the Volkswagen Passat fired into their vehicle," Grieshaber said.

The driver of the Explorer was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital. The driver of the Passat fled the scene, according to the CHP.

On Friday, detectives from the agency's Border Division Major Crimes Unit arrested Zian Wayne Aldrich, 27, of Coalinga, California. Aldrich was booked on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and two weapons-related charges, the CHP said.

He was being held without bail at the San Diego Central jail, with arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.

"Violence on our freeways endangers innocent lives and will not be tolerated," CHP Assistant Chief Andrew McCulloch said. "Our detectives acted quickly to identify and arrest the suspect, and we remain committed to holding those who endanger the traveling public accountable."

The CHP reminded motorists never to engage with aggressive drivers, and if confronted by a dangerous driver, create distance, avoid eye contact or confrontation, and call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so. If possible, note the suspect vehicle's description, license plate, direction of travel and location.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at 858-944-6300.

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