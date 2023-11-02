Watch Now
Driver, 67, badly injured in solo Sorrento Valley crash

Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 18:54:54-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old motorist was badly hurt Thursday in a solo car crash at a Sorrento Valley intersection.

The man was headed north in the 9400 block of Camino Santa Fe about 10:15 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the 2018 Mini Cooper he was driving, sending it veering off the roadway and crashing into a traffic-signal pole, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, though intoxication was not believed to have been a factor, according to police.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
