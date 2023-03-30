Downtown businesses prepare for rain, large crowds for Padres opening day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite the rain, businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter are getting ready for huge crowds Thursday for the Padres season opener at Petco Park. Ryan Dhu works at the Blind Burro, just across the street. He says nearby businesses spend months preparing for the beginning of the season.

"It starts in January or before," said Dhu. "Getting ready to hire, putting ads out. Going through all the interview process, staff grows 40% more."

He says the Padres season is a crucial part of the business.

"It's the reason we're still alive," said Dhu. "In this business, we can't have the winter months all the time. We have the summer months."

The increased demand means restaurants need to stock up on supplies. Tarik Marogy, the owner of Gaslamp BBQ, says he ordered extra food and ten kegs of beer. That's more than 150 gallons, and the shop is already preparing racks upon racks of ribs.

"After that I'll be cooking the tri-tip. Another case of tri-tip. After that, then the chicken," said Marogy.

More rain is expected in the forecast; however, local experts don't expect the weather to put a dent in the crowds coming to support the Friars.

"It's always big on Opening Day," said Michael Trimble, Executive Director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association. "With the season we had last year and the roster we have this year, people are really excited to come see the team, cheer on our boys and get the season started. So, I think we're gonna see an uptick in business for sure."