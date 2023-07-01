Downtown businesses fed up with homeless crisis, file claim against City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Downtown San Diego businesses are getting fed up with problems stemming from homelessness. In fact, they want the city to pay them $2.5 million because of it.

"Businesses are getting run out. Tenants, people are moving out of San Diego," said Joe Cavuoto, president of the Alcer Homeowners Association. "Well, I own the property, so it's not as easy for me just to pack up and leave."

The Alcer Homeowners Association is one of seven businesses that filed a 13-page claim against the city of San Diego, saying officials aren't doing enough to tackle homelessness. The claim covers businesses between Eighth and 11th Avenues.

"It has become unlivable, unsafe, unsanitary, unacceptable," said Cavuoto.

The business owners say the city should pay $2.5 million for failing to deal with crime, unsanitary conditions and drugs.

"It's gotten to a point where I've lost tenants because they couldn't walk their dogs. I've had multiple tenants accosted; one of them had to go to the hospital," said Cavuoto. "A young lady kicked on the ground by a homeless person."

The business owners also want the city to get rid of encampments in their neighborhoods.

"Needles everywhere. People openly smoking meth and fentanyl," said Cavuoto. "I think we're up to like ten dead bodies this year on 10th Ave. 10th Avenue and Broadway."

The city is 45 days to respond to the claim before the matter goes to court. Cavuoto says it's not all about the money.

"I'm not looking for money; that's not what this is about," said Cavuoto. "I want to be able to walk out the door in America's finest city and take my dog for a walk."

The city of San Diego's new ban on homeless tents in the city goes into effect on July 29.