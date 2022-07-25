Watch Now
Domino’s Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Shelltown

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 25, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Police are looking for the person suspected of taking money from a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Shelltown.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the victim completed an order at 6100 Alderly Street in which he was paid $40 in cash. Upon returning to his vehicle, the victim was approached by a suspect who opened the car door, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The suspect pointed a handgun at the driver an demanded the money he had," according to SDPD watch command. "The driver gave the suspect the $40 plus two dollars he had on his person."

The suspect was wearing black jeans and a hoodie and was described as a 5-foot-8 Black man in his 20s, weighing about 150 pounds.

SDPD detectives are investigating the incident.

