DOJ school safety grants include over $1M for two San Diego school districts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — More than $1 million in school safety grant funding was announced Thursday for two San Diego County school districts.

The grant money, part of nearly $126 million awarded nationwide by the Department of Justice, includes $672,168 to the Cajon Valley Union School District and $347,031 to the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

The grants are intended for safety measures at primary and secondary schools, school violence prevention efforts, training for school personnel and students, and the implementation of "evidence-based threat assessments."

"This money will improve security at our schools so that our children are safe," said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. "There is no higher priority."

The Justice Department was given authority to provide the grant awards directly to states, local governments, Indian tribes, and public agencies through the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018, which was authored in response to school shootings.

"The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"Schools must be safe places to learn, and today's investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are."