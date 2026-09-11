Del Mar family honors son killed in 9/11 Pentagon attack 25 years later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Richard and Kathy Keller of Del Mar are in Washington, D.C., this week to honor their son, Chad Keller, who was killed 25 years ago when his flight was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Chad Keller was 29 years old and working as a propulsion specialist on satellite launches. He was flying from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles when the attack occurred.

Richard Keller said the family was at their Del Mar home when they received a call from Chad's wife.

"Communications were very difficult, but I had the feeling from the moment she called and said he might have been on the plane, I knew that he was lost."

The family drove to Manhattan Beach to be with Chad's wife before receiving confirmation that he was on the plane.

"25 years seems almost impossible, that it's been that long, it seems like it was just yesterday."

His parents say there is not a day that goes by that they do not think about their son and the kind person he was with everyone he met. The Kellers say they have learned to live with the grief — but not to live without Chad.

"We've just been very active and try to live the life he would have lived, and we haven't looked back at all. We've traveled and done everything we could to live our lives to the fullest."

Richard said the main message is to never forget and to continue honoring the lives lost on 9/11.

"He's remembered every day by someone, and it's both good and bad because you face it everyday but you also have the memory kept alive as all they have done to do that for us."

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