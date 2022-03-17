Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Death at San Diego County Jail prompts investigation

san diego county central jail_3.png
ABC 10News
San Diego County Central Jail in downtown San Diego.
san diego county central jail_3.png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 13:19:22-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An investigation was underway Thursday to determine the cause of death for an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego County Jail.

William Schuck, a 22-year-old Orange County resident, was found unresponsive Wednesday and pronounced dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff's officials said he was alone in his cell, and there was no evidence of foul play.

He was booked into the jail on March 10 on suspicion of DUI and other offenses following a traffic collision, officials said. Following the crash, he was assessed at a hospital but had no signs of injury, and was taken to jail.

Schuck was booked on suspicion of charges including DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying an unregistered handgun, possession of a firearm without a serial number, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

An investigator from the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board responded to the facility following news of the death. A cause of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!