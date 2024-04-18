Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Deadline for flood victims to apply for FEMA aid coming Friday, April 19

san diego storm flooded street mud shovel january 22 2024
Denis Poroy/AP
A woman removes debris from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.
san diego storm flooded street mud shovel january 22 2024
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 18:00:00-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Victims of the Jan. 22 storm and flooding are running out of time to apply for assistance from the federal government.

This Friday, April 19, is the deadline for victims to apply for aid from FEMA. FEMA says so far, more than 2,600 households have already been approved for more than $20 million in relief funds.

This week, FEMA went to the hotels where flood victims were staying to find people who had yet to apply for funds ahead of the deadline.

The money can go toward short-term rental assistance, home repairs and other essential needs.

To apply, follow this link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids!