Deadline for flood victims to apply for FEMA aid coming Friday, April 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Victims of the Jan. 22 storm and flooding are running out of time to apply for assistance from the federal government.

This Friday, April 19, is the deadline for victims to apply for aid from FEMA. FEMA says so far, more than 2,600 households have already been approved for more than $20 million in relief funds.

This week, FEMA went to the hotels where flood victims were staying to find people who had yet to apply for funds ahead of the deadline.

The money can go toward short-term rental assistance, home repairs and other essential needs.

To apply, follow this link.