Couple in Vista arrested on gun, child endangerment charges

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A convicted felon and his girlfriend are behind bars, accused of possessing multiple firearms in front of their children and pointing a gun with a laser at citizens earlier this month in Vista.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 26-year-old Jeremy Joseph Greene and 25-year-old Sophiena Robles are charged with multiple firearms and child endangerment charges.

It happened on Saturday, September 18 in the 900 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at the Franciscan Motel.

Deputies say they received a call that a man was pointing a gun with a laser at citizens. When they arrived at the scene, Greene, a convicted felon with prior weapon chargers, allegedly barricaded himself in his motel room with Robles and their two small children.

SDSO says despite numerous attempts from deputies asking Greene to surrender, he refused to comply.

Greene's grandmother intervened and convinced him to come out of the room and Greene was taken into custody. His girlfriend and children were taken to safety.

Greene was later identified by both the victim and a witness as the suspect in this incident.

Authorities say when they searched the motel room, they found multiple high-capacity short-barreled rifles, pistols, magazines, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

A firearms manufacturing station was also found inside the room complete with a machinist drill press, numerous firearm components, tools, materials, and postal service packaging.

Greene was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on his charges and his probation was also revoked.

After an investigation, Robles was brought in for questioning. On Thursday, Sept. 30, she was also booked into the Vista Detention Facility on the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

