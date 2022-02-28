Couple carjacks man in Ocean Crest, San Diego Police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are on the hunt for a couple accused of carjacking a man in San Diego's Ocean Crest neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the carjacking happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Vista Santo Domingo.

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were hanging out all day until the woman sent the man to an above location so he could work on his car.

The woman then left to make a phone call and came back with another man who was armed with a knife. Officers say after the victim was pushed to the ground, the couple got in his black four-door ES Lexus (License Plate: CA 4SGL733).

The car was last seen westbound on Avenida De Las Vista.

The male suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male 25 to 30 years old, 5'5" and heavy build. The woman is described as 33 years old female, is 5'8" and heavy build.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.