SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A proposal to place a marijuana business tax on the November ballot was approved Tuesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors will discuss the exact ballot wording at an August board meeting. If passed by voters, the measure would affect marijuana businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.

Supervisors Joel Anderson, Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas voted yes on a second reading of the ordinance, which in turn places the marijuana tax proposal on the ballot, with. Supervisor Jim Desmond voting no.

Earlier this month, the board voted 3-1 -- with Desmond also opposed -- to take an early step toward placing a marijuana tax proposal on the ballot. The board approved a draft resolution calling for a 75-word ballot question, and arguments for and against the measure, along with a fiscal impact.

Five marijuana operations are allowed to operate in San Diego County - - three in Ramona and one each in unincorporated areas bordering El Cajon and Escondido.