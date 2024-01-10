County investigating foodborne illness complaints at 3 Fish Shop locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is investigating complaints of foodborne illnesses connected to three Fish Shop locations.

According to a statement from a county spokesperson, Public Health Services and the Department of Environmental Health and Quality are investigating complaints connected to the Fish Shop's Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas locations.

The county has not yet identified a specific source of the illnesses; however, the spokesperson said it possibly came from seafood, specifically oysters.

"The investigation is ongoing and pertinent information will be shared with the public, as needed," the county's statement says. "Individuals who believe they became ill after eating at one of these restaurants should contact their healthcare provider."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of foodborne illnesses at the Fish Shop locations.

You can report food complaints to the Department of Environmental Health and Quality here.