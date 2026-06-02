County employee in deadly Southcrest hit-and-run pleads not guilty as victim's family demands justice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The woman accused of killing a Southcrest bride-to-be in a hit-and-run pleaded not guilty Monday as the victim's family packed the courtroom demanding justice.

Assmaa Elayyat, 41, entered a not guilty plea to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of 27-year-old Katie Osorio. Elayyat is a San Diego County health official.

In court, prosecutors revealed Elayyat had a prior DUI conviction in 2010. Her attorney argued she was distraught over a recent mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego at the time of the crash.

"There's also the experience she went through with the recent murders at the mosque that led her to make dire decisions that were based on stress and emotions," Elayyat's attorney said.

Family members said they were shocked by the defense's reference to the mosque shooting, saying it had nothing to do with what happened to Katie.

"She's using the mosque event to excuse herself and saying because of the tragic event that had happened, she did that, which is totally irrelevant, she was nowhere near the event," Estela Osorio said.

Newly released surveillance video shows Katie sitting at a bus stop in Southcrest when a vehicle veers onto the sidewalk and slams into it. The driver appears to pause for a few seconds before backing up and driving away.

The grief for Katie's family deepened over the weekend after her memorial was vandalized.

"It's so devastating to see how much cruelty people have in their hearts to like vandalize, steal from her, you know, everything that was brought here by was by her coworkers, her community, her friends," said Evelin Osorio, Katie's cousin.

The family said they will continue fighting for justice.

"She hasn't gotten peace we haven't gotten peace and that person was able to leave and we also want answers from the courts, from, from the judicial system to see and fight for Katie like we have to have some type of justice for her," Evelin said.

Elayyat remains out on $50,000 bail. Her next court date is set for July 15.

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