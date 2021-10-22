Coronado PD: Woman changes locks, breaks into home; claims she lives there

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 43-year-old woman has been charged, accused of breaking into a Coronado home after getting the locks changed Thursday.

According to the Coronado Police Department, officers received a call just before 11 p.m. from a resident who was contacting them from out of town.

The woman told police her neighbor, who is a relative, had noticed suspicious activity at her home on Alameda Boulevard. The neighbor said she saw lights inside of the home being turned on and off.

When CPD officers showed up at the scene, the neighbor gave them a spare key to the home. As policemen approached the front door, they found metal shavings on the ground and pieces of an old lock, preventing the spare key from fitting in the door lock.

Once officers started checking around the home, they noticed multiple doors were left wide open in the back of the house. They could see a fireplace on and there was music playing.

CPD says they moved away from the home and requested Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter and a San Diego Police Department K-9 unit. While waiting for support, an officer at the front of the property could see someone moving around the second floor.

It was confirmed with the property owner nobody was supposed to be in the house and only the neighbor had a spare key. K-9 units arrived on the scene and called out to the burglar to come outside.

Several minutes later, the woman came out and was taken into custody. Police say she claimed the home was hers, and there were two children inside, restricting further use of the K-9’s.

When authorities searched the home, they did not find anyone else inside. The woman then told officers the home belonged to her, and she called a locksmith earlier in the evening who changed out the front door locks.

The burglar, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested and charged with burglary.