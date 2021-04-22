Coronado approves July 4 fireworks purchase, to vote on parade

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Coronado city leaders have approved purchasing fireworks for a July 4th celebration planned for this summer.

Coronado City Council approved the purchase on Thursday, a city spokesperson confirmed, though the show could be canceled if anything changes due to pandemic conditions in the county.

According to the city council, the Fourth of July Committee was awarded $35,500 for Fourth of July activities in 2020. That money was returned though due to the celebration being canceled. This year, the committed requested a $48,500 grant, with $33,200 allocated for fireworks.

The city says because the state is set to expire its reopening restrictions in June if certain benchmarks are met, Fourth of July events would be considered allowable at that point. The city's vote also faced a deadline of April 30 to notify the company that would provide the fireworks of their intention to purchase the pyrotechnics.

The city added that since the San Diego Big Bay Boom will not be held this year, Coronado's fireworks may be the only display in the downtown San Diego area.

City leaders will also hold a vote in a future meeting on a proposal by the city's Fourth of July Committee to hold a parade.

"Whether or not the health order will allow this type of very large gathering on July fourth is unknown. Nevertheless, the Fourth of July Committee has asked for parade entrants, with the understanding that there is the risk that the parade may not be held," the city's analysis reads. "City departments have been instructed to plan and staff for the event as if a traditional Coronado Fourth of July will be held. It is assumed that there will be significant demand to observe Fourth of July fireworks and participate in holiday events after the cancellation last year. Large crowds are expected."

While July 4 falls on a Sunday, if approved, the city plans to hold a parade and any activities, like the annual Fourth of July run, on Saturday.