Comparing this storm to last year's historic floods

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) — The rain has arrived, and the worst of it is yet to come. Fortunately, this storm will look nothing like the one last year that led to historic floods on January 22, 2024.

Still, city crews have been out working proactively to try and mitigate the risk. They've set up 'No Parking' signs all across the area, prohibiting people from parking in spots susceptible to floods from now through early Friday morning.

Those signs are out on the corner of Birch St. and Beta St. in the Southcrest neighborhood, an area still trying to recover from last year's floods.

ABC 10News was there on Tuesday speaking with residents about the struggles of seeing heavy rain in the forecast, and went back Wednesday after the precipitation started to fall.

"I'm worried because we don't know if the rain is going to come down as hard as it did last year," said Maria Torres, who's lived there for six years. "Just been keeping an eye out the window to see if the water is coming."

The silver lining here, for folks like Torres, is the total rainfall expected from Wednesday through Friday pales in comparison to the rainfall in just one day on January, 22 2024.

"We could just look at the numbers and they speak for themselves," said ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry. "Just to put things in perspective, last year, this is for Spring Valley, but many areas of Central and metro San Diego picked up 2 to 2.5 inches of rain in 1 hour. This time, during the worst of the storm, we're expecting 0.5 inch to 3/4 of an inch in an hour."

"Overall, in one day, on January 22nd, much of the county picked up 2 to 4.5 inches of rainfall," Parry added. "This time, over three days, we're looking at 1 to 2.5 inches. Still, a lot of rain. Flooding is a concern, but not like what we saw last year."

The City of San Diego said residents can prepare for the storm and reduce the risk of flooding themselves by following these steps at home:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

During the rains, multiple crews from the City’s Storm Patrol will be actively monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches.

