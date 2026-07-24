Comic-Con brings thousands to San Diego, expected to generate $160 million for the region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is officially underway in downtown San Diego, drawing thousands of fans from around the world — and delivering a major economic boost to the region.

City leaders say the event is expected to draw more than 135,000 people this year, generating more than $160 million for the region. That means full hotels, packed restaurants and busy local shops.

Fans dressed as their favorite characters filled the streets on day one, with costumes ranging from superheroes to villains and nearly every character imaginable.

One group dressed as the Fantastic Four described what makes the event special.

"I really love when people come up and take our pictures, the four of us together. Just seeing everybody dressed up in costumes, that's my favorite part," they said.

Nathaniel Dahlquist, dressed as Hulkling, said the creativity on display is part of the draw.

"Love to be around all my nerd friends, and it's really cool to see the level of creativity and craft that people put into not just their cosplays, but the artists and Artists Alley," Dahlquist said.

Ralph Catignes, dressed as Zombie Dr. Strange, said attending Comic-Con has become a yearly tradition.

"I've always been coming here on a yearly basis, so being able to dress up like this and having an excuse to like, oh, it's not Halloween yet and I get to be looking at a zombie. That's extra quirks right there," Catignes said.

The economic impact is felt by attendees as well. One member of the Fantastic Four group noted that spending is part of the experience.

"My grandson's ahead of us, and he wants to come back and get certain things — so grandsons — like to spend a lot of money," they said.

Samantha Powell, attending Comic-Con for the 6th year, said the event is a family tradition.

"We like to come. The kids are allowed to get a book and a souvenir. Obviously, we get to have all the food and just kind of enjoy the area, enjoy our own town," Powell said.

The excitement extends beyond this year's event. With the announcement that Comic-Con is staying in San Diego through 2030, many attendees said they plan to return next year and hope the convention continues to call San Diego home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

