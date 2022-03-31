Coast Guard seizes $223M in drugs in Pacific Ocean, offloads in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Although no arrests were made – yet – the U.S. Coast Guard was able to put a major dent in the local recreational pharmaceutical business after seizing over $200 million in illegal drugs from a ship in the Pacific Ocean and offloading them in San Diego Thursday morning.

The coast guard says 11,000 pounds of cocaine and more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana were recovered on the ship with the help of cutters including the Kimball, Legare, Spencer, and the Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Yellowknife.

The drugs were dropped off at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal near Naval Base San Diego.

Leaders aboard the Cutter Kimball say the drugs have a street value of $223 million and they are happy crews were able to seize the drugs before they hit local communities.

"Illicit drugs cost our country nearly $200, billion every year in crime, health, safety, and lost productivity. Their introductions prevent the distribution of hundreds of metric tons of cocaine each year. In doing so, they have saved countless lives in the communities in the southern district of California and around the country."