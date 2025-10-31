Coast Guard rescues sailor after boat capsizes near Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coast Guard officials say a 67-year-old man was rescued Friday morning after his 14-foot boat capsized near Shelter Island in San Diego Bay.

They say crews on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock spotted the capsized boat with one person on board around 10:30 a.m. and remained on scene until Station San Diego crews arrived about five minutes later.

Coast Guard Officials say the sailor told Coast Guard crew members he wanted to attempt to right his boat. They say crew members provided him with a life jacket since he was not wearing one when the boat capsized.

According to the Coast Guard, the man wasn't able to right his boat, and he began to show signs of exhaustion, shock, and hypothermia after he was exposed to the water.

Coast Guard crews brought him aboard their boat and contacted emergency medical services.

Coast guard officials say EMS personnel assisted the sailor at the Shelter Island Boat Launch.

They say San Diego Harbor Police were notified and will tow the capsized boat.

