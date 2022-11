The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with 18 people aboard a disabled and adrift vessel 16 nautical miles offshore of San Diego Wednesday night.

According to Coast Guard Public Affairs, the people have been on the disabled vessel for at least six days without food or water.

Authorities do not believe anyone is in the water at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.