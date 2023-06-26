Coast Guard airlifts woman from cruise ship near coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 57-year-old woman was medically evacuated from a Carnival Radiance cruise ship near San Diego Saturday following reports of a medical emergency.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center was contacted by crewmembers aboard the Carnival Radiance about a woman displaying symptoms of a stroke. The ship was located about 35 miles southwest of Point Loma.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once aboard, the helicopter crew hoisted the woman off the ship and took her to Scripps Memorial La Jolla.

The woman is reported to be in stable condition.