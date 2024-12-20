Close friend of Scott 'Burner' Burnworth remembers his competitive spirit

This small dirt track in Victor Sheldon’s backyard has a lot of memories but one of the most memorable are with his best friend Scott 'Burner' Burnworth, who's recognized as a legend in the motocross world.

“Scott and I have ridden on this track together. And of course he whooped me," says Sheldon as he reminsces on the past 30-plus years of friendship with Burnworth.

On December 12th, Burnworth suddenly passed away, a tough day for the sport of motocross but an unimaginable moment for those closest to him.

"I couldn't believe it for I still can't believe it, but I couldn't believe it for the whole day," Sheldon tells me.

Sheldon describes his longtime friend as a one of a kind human being combined with a competitive spirit and a passionate soul.

"I'm fortunate that I got to be able to spend 38 years of my life -- you know, knowing him and being around him. He was the type of person that would just do anything for anyone and just would never ask much for for it just a very helpful helpful person and you know not a selfish guy at all."

Burnworth left an undeniable mark on the world of motocross for the riders and the fans. But most of all, those close to him.

"Scott's friendship to me was unparalleled to any other friend I've ever had Scott was the most generous giving," he says. "It's just it's hard to say what how good of a person he was.”

Sheldon and others who were close to Burnworth express just how difficult it is to adjust to this new reality without Scott.

"But he had a heart of steel... So its still really hard."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Burnworth family during this time and has already raised more than $54,000.

But as Sheldon says, "hes gonna be missed. But he's a legend and legends never die."

