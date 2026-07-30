Cliff jumping continues as people ignore warnings despite multiple rescues at Sunset Cliffs

SUNSET CLIFFS (KGTV)- San Diego lifeguards are issuing new warnings after a second fall at Sunset Cliffs in a matter of days, as crowds continue to gather at the popular spot despite the dangers.

A 17-year-old was seriously hurt over the weekend, and another man had to be rescued after falling onto the rocks Tuesday night. Video posted online shows the man climbing along the cliffs before suddenly losing his grip and falling onto the rocks below. Lifeguards rushed into the water to rescue him.

Throughout the day, crowds have been seen coming to the cliffs and jumping off, which is exactly what fire and rescue officials say concerns them. The location has become a popular spot for social media videos, but it has also become the scene of multiple dangerous rescues.

Kyle, a cliff jumper who said he was visiting San Diego on a road trip, said he was aware of the recent incidents before he jumped.

"Me and my friends are on a road trip, and my friend said, oh, there's good cliff jumping in San Diego. So we came, and we saw the video of the kid breaking his legs, so we were like, oh. It was fun though," Kyle said.

Candace Hadley, public information officer for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, warned that the risks are serious even for those who believe they are being careful.

"You may think this is fine too, but if you hit a rock or something underneath just in the wrong way, you can get knocked unconscious, and that puts you at risk for drowning," Hadley said.

Officials say the cliffs themselves are unstable, and conditions are made more dangerous by high surf and strong currents. Despite warnings from police, lifeguards, and several posted signs reminding people that cliff jumping is illegal, many are still doing it.

Evan Munster, another cliff jumper at the scene, said the activity feels routine to him.

"Sometimes, I think about the depth, or whatever, but no, I've been doing it for a while, so it's like it's pretty natural to me," Munster said.

Hadley said the consequences can be severe and permanent.

"The reality is that it's not only illegal, but it's incredibly dangerous, and you can have a life-changing injury here or worse," Hadley said.

Lifeguards are urging anyone who visits Sunset Cliffs to keep their distance from the edge and not jump. Police and lifeguards say they are actively monitoring the area and will continue issuing warnings and citations. Officials say these incidents are preventable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

