City to reopen Ocean Beach Pier on time for Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed for six months due to winter storm damage, will reopen Saturday.

The city closed the pier Jan. 6, and decided to wait until after the winter storm season ended before reopening it, officials said.

A consultant was also hired to assess damage. In May, it was determined that while storms caused minor damage to the pier's railings and pump station, the pier itself was structurally safe.

Crews repaired the pier's facilities and railings, and will continue working on the pump station for several weeks, which won't impact public access.

Restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are finished, according to the city.

Saturday's reopening comes one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of the pier's grand opening and in time for Independence Day, the city said.

In a related note, city officials are seeking feedback on the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, which is focused on a long-term solution for the pier, including a potential replacement.

A 2018 study determined that the pier "has reached the end of its service life and the city is engaging San Diegans on what they want to see for this landmark in the future," officials said.

On June 10, the city held a second community workshop on the project. Engineering consultants are using input for several design alternatives on pier replacement. Design alternatives will involve cost, environmental permitting, historical significance, operational usage and sustainability.

The alternatives are expected in the fall, with the preferred design chosen in early 2024, according to the city. A project schedule and cost estimate will be the next step after a design is selected.

The city has $8.4 million in state funding the project, and will pursue other state and federal grants, officials said.

