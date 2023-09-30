City of San Diego raising minimum wage to $16.85 per hour starting in 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego says its hourly minimum wage will rise to $16.85 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the city's press release, the wage increase is happening because of the City's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was approved in 2016.

Currently, the city's minimum wage is $16.30.

Mayor Todd Gloria says the increase is necessary since it will boost the economy and give people more cash to pay for everyday expenses.

“Increasing the minimum wage in San Diego is essential to ensure that workers can afford necessities like food, housing and healthcare,” Gloria said.

Since 2019, The city's minimum wage has increased yearly based on the rise in the cost of living according to the Consumer Price Index metric, the release says.

The press release indicates this wage increase is for all employees who work within the city's geographic boundaries.

"The ordinance is applicable to all industries and businesses and there are no exceptions," the city says. "Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage."

The city is providing updated notices about the wage increase, and they're available here. Employers must have these flyers posted in a visible place at any workplace or job site.

Workers within the city will still earn sick leave, either via the accrual or front load method, because of the ordinance. The city says workers can use earned sick leave for a variety of reasons, including time for their own medical care or medical care of a family member.

The ordinance says employers can limit a worker's use of earned sick leave to 40 hours in a benefit year.

If you would like to learn more about this ordinance or file a complaint, reach out to the city's Minimum Wage Program at SDMinWage@sandiego.gov or call 619-615-1565.