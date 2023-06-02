City of San Diego Public Library unveils new Padres library card

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Baseball fans who are bookworms can get their hands on an exclusive, Padres-themed library card at City of San Diego public libraries this summer.

This is the first time San Diego's public library has offered this to its patrons. Beginning Monday, June 5, people signing up for a library card for the first time can get the limited-edition Padres card. They are available for free at any of the city's 36 libraries.

If you already have a card — you're in luck: You can replace your current one at no cost. Additionally, the city says the cards will be available at the library booth inside Gallagher Square during the Padres game this Sunday, June 4.

Library Director Misty Jones says fraternizing with the Friars is a fun way to promote reading, especially since San Diegans have so much excitement for their home team.

”We encourage everyone to visit their local library, pick up a library card and register for the Summer Reading Program," Jones says. "It’s a great way to keep reading skills sharp for kids when they’re out of school and for readers of all ages to find new stories to enjoy.”

The library system also released information about its summer reading program. It began Thursday, June 1, and will run through Aug. 31. You can earn prizes by reading 10 books cover-to-cover, completing 10 hours of reading or through a combination of reading and activities.

Some of the activities include attending a library storytime or summer reading event, starting a journal or recommending a book to a friend.

The summer reading program has the following age categories:



Children: Ages 0 to 5 and 6 to 11

Youth: Ages 12 to 17

Adults: Ages 18+

Prizes from the program include free books, meal vouchers and passes to local museums. You can track your progress online or on paper logs printed at home or taken from any San Diego public library location.

According to the press release, more than 24,000 people joined in on the summer fun, reading more than 365,000 books.

If you would like to register, or see a list of recommended books and activities, follow this link.