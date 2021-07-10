Watch
City lifts boil water notice in south Mission Beach

ABC 10News
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 13:39:08-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city lifted the boil water notice for customers in South Mission Beach Saturday after the results of water tests concluded that no contamination was present.

More than two dozen customers were under a precautionary boil water notice on Wednesday as repairs continued on a ruptured water line that flooded an alley in South Mission Beach.

The broken pipeline began inundating the access road off the 2700 block of Bayside Lane at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

The overflow submerged parts of nearby Mission Boulevard along with adjacent sidewalks and parts of other alleys.

Utility crews had the overflow under control by late Wednesday afternoon, city spokesman Arian Collins said. The broken pipeline left about 25 customers without water service.

The cause of the break was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
