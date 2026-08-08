City Fest expected to bring economic boost to Hillcrest businesses despite construction challenges

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Hillcrest for City Fest this weekend, and local business owners say the event is one of their biggest days of the year — even as ongoing construction creates some hurdles for visitors.

The Pride Promenade Project continues to reshape parts of Hillcrest, and some customers have had trouble navigating the area. But business owners say the festival more than makes up for the challenges.

Gioia Marino, owner of Gioia's Room Boutique on 5th Avenue, said the event is a cornerstone of her business calendar.

"For my business personally, it's something I rely on to generate not just the business of the day, which is huge because my booth is set up from about 12 to 10 out there all day long, but really I cultivate new clients that day, and then they come back, and they shop with me throughout the year," Marino said.

Marino said the festival does more than drive foot traffic — it gives local businesses rare, large-scale visibility.

"It's one of the few events we do in Hillcrest that showcases and integrates the local businesses in such a huge way," Marino said.

Still, getting to the event has not always been easy. Parts of Hillcrest remain under construction as the Pride Promenade Project moves forward, and business owners say some customers have expressed frustration.

"I definitely feel like a lot of customers will share with me that they have trouble finding parking. That's always a big thing, right? Or if I come, am I going to be stuck in traffic because of the construction that's above your store or below your store?" Marino said.

Brian Jinings, co-owner of Number One Fifth Avenue, acknowledged the project's delays but said they come with the territory.

"The timeline has been delayed several times, but that's kind of how construction goes," Jinings said. “I think eventually, once it's all done, it will be a great improvement for the city.”

Despite the construction, Jinings said City Fest remains one of the most anticipated days of the year for his business.

"City Fest is always a time that we look forward to every single year. It's one of our biggest days of the year. It's always great just to be able to shut down the street and create a promenade with a lot of people that are here to celebrate and eat some good food and have some drinks and listen to some live music," Jinings said.

5th Avenue will shut down for the event. Business owners are hoping visitors come for the music and food — and stay to shop at local stores.

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