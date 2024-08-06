City crews work to secure area near erosion at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A small section of Sunset Cliffs is in danger of crumbling away.

Monday afternoon, Sky 10 flew over the area on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Guizot Street.

The City of San Diego told 10News crews have begun working to remove and replace the guardrail, shifting the walking path and putting in fencing to keep people away from the unstable cliff.

WATCH: Sky 10 flies over the spot where the erosion is.

Crews will also be shifting the road marking and both travel lanes at that spot.

"The City continues to work on implementing Climate Resilient SD, which is its comprehensive plan to prepare for, respond to and recover from climate change-related impacts including coastal erosion and improve local communities," the city wrote on X.