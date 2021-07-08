City crews investigating cause of Mission Beach flooding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City crews were investigating two water main breaks that left several blocks covered in water in the Mission Beach area.

The flooding brought water up to the rims of parked vehicles and slowed traffic through the 2700 block of Bayside Lane around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Public utility crews were investigating the cause, according to a city spokesperson. San Diego Police was directing traffic at Avalon Court.

Crews have not yet determined the number of customers affected, and the cause of the break is not yet known.

Crews expect the repairs to be completed and water service restored by 2 a.m. Thursday.

Watch Sky10 over the scene:

