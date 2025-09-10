City council approves plan that makes portion of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard one lane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council approved a plan to move forward with significant changes to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park aimed at protecting the popular coastal destination from climate change and erosion.

The changes include converting the stretch leading to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park into a one-way, southbound street. The city also plans to add a new protected walkway for pedestrians and cyclists, and replace current parking spots with diagonal spaces positioned farther from the cliff edge.

These modifications are part of a broader master plan designed to protect coastal communities and ecosystems as sea level rise threatens the area. City staff report that the sea level in San Diego is expected to rise up to 14 times faster this century than it did in the previous century, potentially putting millions of dollars' worth of city assets at risk by 2050.

ABC 10News Changes to Sunset Cliffs Blvd. approved under the Coastal Resilience Master Plan.

“San Diego’s beaches and coastline are part of what makes our city so unique, and the Coastal Resilience Master Plan will play a key role in protecting them for the future,” said Chief Resilience Officer Julia Chase. “In addition to preparing for sea level rise, this plan also aims to improve public access to the coast, support recreation opportunities and protect natural habitats.”

However, the proposals face opposition from some community members and local planning groups. Last week, the Peninsula Community Planning Board expressed support for the city's coastal protection efforts but opposed the one-lane road conversion, citing safety concerns and potential neighborhood disruption.

Local residents share similar worries about increased traffic congestion and parking challenges.

"It's crazy. We got too much traffic, it's gonna get congested and then it's going to create more havoc as far as parking and people in line trying to get somewhere, you got to be here at 4 o'clock in the morning just to find a place to park. That don't make sense," one resident said.

The project is being prioritized due to the increased risk of flooding and erosion at Sunset Cliffs, where parts of the cliffs continue to crumble. The changes represent the city's proactive approach to addressing climate change impacts on one of San Diego's most beloved natural attractions.

Below you'll find the other sites advancing into their initial stages under the city's Capital Improvement Program via the Coastal Resilience Master Plan:



Tourmaline Surf Park: Convert the existing shoreline protection feature into a hybrid nature-based solution. The existing rip rap would be buried to provide a core layer and topped with sand and vegetated with native plantings to provide ecological benefits.

Convert the existing shoreline protection feature into a hybrid nature-based solution. The existing rip rap would be buried to provide a core layer and topped with sand and vegetated with native plantings to provide ecological benefits. Ocean Beach – Dog Beach and Beachfront (Pier): Restore dune habitat near Smiley Lagoon and build a new multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists fronted by elevated, vegetated dunes. The multi-use path would provide mobility connection from the San Diego River bikeway to the Ocean Beach Pier.

