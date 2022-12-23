CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities in San Diego County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort Friday targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws.

The 54-hour "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. During that period, all available officers will be assigned patrol duties, the CHP reported.

"With anticipated high volumes of traffic and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

"Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver," Ray said.

According to the CHP, 28 people were killed statewide in traffic crashes during the 54-hour Christmas weekend maximum enforcement period last year.

During that time, CHP officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 1,151 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.