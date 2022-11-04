CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15; traffic diverted onto I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic has been shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say the 43-year-old man was traveling in a gray Ford pickup truck on the freeway when for unknown reasons, the truck veered off the road and struck a metal guard rail.

As a result of the impact, the man was ejected from the truck. CHP says life-saving measures were performed on the victim but he later died at the scene.

Officers say they are not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released to the public at this time.

No other injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved.

A SIG Alert has been put in place until the scene is cleared. The traffic on SR-15 at Interstate 805 is being diverted onto the 805.