CHP: Man fatally struck by car on I-8E near Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes on Interstate 8 eastbound near San Diego's Mission Valley area Friday night.

The fatal crash happened just after 8 p.m. east of Mission Center Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was walking within the lanes when he was hit by a silver Nissan sport utility car driven by a 25-year-old San Diego woman.

The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the woman stayed at the scene following the crash and multiple lanes were closed during an on-scene investigation.

CHP says a toxicology report through the San Diego County Medical Examiners office is pending to determine if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.

The victim's name has not been released to the public yet pending notification of the next of kin. For information regarding the pedestrian, please contact the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at (858) 694-2895.