CHP investigating reports of a shooting on SR-94, 1 hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol officers closed down a portion of State Route 94 during rush-hour Tuesday due to reports of a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

Officers could be seen from Sky10 combing the closed westbound section of freeway closed between Federal Blvd. and Massachusetts Ave. following the report just before 5 p.m.

According to CHP officer Jim Bettencourt, officers received a report of a shooting on the freeway and one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

All westbound lanes in the area were closed during the CHP's investigation.

According to CHP, the victim is a Hispanic man in his mid-30s. He suffered injuries to his lower extremities.

Authorities say the victim was the driver of a vehicle and was able to pull over after the shooting. A passenger in the vehicle took the victim to the hospital, CHP said.

No suspect description was available, but CHP said the suspect was driving a white Kia Forte.

Anyone with information is asked to call 858-650-3620.