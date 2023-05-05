Child injured after being struck by car in Lomita

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A child was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a car while riding his bike, San Diego Police said.

According to the department, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Woodrow Avenue in San Diego's Lomita neighborhood.

Police said the child received major injuries, although the exact nature of the injuries, and the details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

Police added that the driver remained at the scene and is not suspected of driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

