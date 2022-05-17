Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Chaos erupts after gunshot hits Gaslamp Quarter business

A chaotic scene unfolded in the Gaslamp Quarter early Tuesday morning after San Diego Police said someone fired a gunshot that struck a business.
Posted at 6:39 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 09:39:51-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A chaotic scene unfolded in the Gaslamp Quarter early Tuesday morning after San Diego Police said someone fired a gunshot that struck a business.

At around 2 a.m., what was described by police as a large disturbance erupted at the intersection of Market Street and Fifth Avenue.

Moments later, someone in the group fired at least one shot -- with that bullet shattering a window of a crowded bar.

No one was struck by the shot, according to police.

However, ABC 10News learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while running from the scene. His condition was unknown.

Police said it is unclear who fired the shot that led to the chaos.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate